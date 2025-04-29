Landtagswahl 2026 AfD nominiert Kandidatin für Landtagswahl 2026 - Koppehel wechselt in den Wahlkreis ihrer Mutter
Die AfD bereitet die Landtagswahl 2026 vor: Die Kandidatin für den Wahlkreis 27 steht fest, der Wahlkreis 26 ist noch nicht vergeben.
29.04.2025, 10:52
Dessau-Rosslau/MZ. - Die AfD-Landtagsabgeordnete Nadine Koppehel tritt auch im kommenden Jahr zur Landtagswahl in Sachsen-Anhalt als Direktkandidatin für ihre Partei an – allerdings in einem anderen Wahlkreis. Sie ist für Wahlkreis 27 („Dessau-Roßlau-Wittenberg“) nominiert, wie Stadtrat Laurens Nothdurft (AfD) der MZ am Montag mitteilte.