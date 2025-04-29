Dessau-Rosslau/MZ. - Die AfD-Landtagsabgeordnete Nadine Koppehel tritt auch im kommenden Jahr zur Landtagswahl in Sachsen-Anhalt als Direktkandidatin für ihre Partei an – allerdings in einem anderen Wahlkreis. Sie ist für Wahlkreis 27 („Dessau-Roßlau-Wittenberg“) nominiert, wie Stadtrat Laurens Nothdurft (AfD) der MZ am Montag mitteilte.

