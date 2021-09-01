iOS-Game-Charts: Bilderrätsel lösen und Recht sprechen

Berlin - Bereit, um der Wahrheit auf die Spur zu kommen? In dieser Woche schlüpfen Gamer in die Rolle des Richters und bestimmen mit ihrer Entscheidung das Schicksal von Verdächtigen. Doch wer ist wirklich schuldig?
„Be The Judge“ ist ein „Ethical Puzzle“ in bunter Comic-Grafik. Die Aufgabe besteht darin, den wahren Täter zu finden. Dazu musst du den kleinen Hinweisen folgen und zahlreiche Beweismittel auswerten. Schließlich sollst du am Ende ein gerechtes Urteil fällen. „Be The Judge“ landet auf Platz 4 der Game-Charts.
Ein buntes Rätselspiel ist auch „Brain Riddle - Tricky Puzzles“. Hier gilt es, unzählige knifflige Bilderrätsel zu lösen. Personen und Objekte müssen identifiziert werden, um den Handlungsverlauf weiter voranzubringen. Auf den Spieler warten viele spannende Puzzle-Levels, von einfach bis schwierig. Platz 3 für „Brain Riddle - Tricky Puzzles“.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
2
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
3,99
3
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
4
Monopoly
Marmalade Game Studio
3,99
5
Geometry Dash
RobTop Games AB
1,99
7
Mein Kind Lebensborn
Sarepta Studio AS
2,99
8
Bloons TD 5
Ninja Kiwi
2,99
9
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Rockstar Games
6,99
10
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
1,99
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
2
MARVEL Future Revolution
Netmarble Corporation
kostenlos
3
Brain Riddle - Tricky Puzzles
Doan Thanh
kostenlos
4
Be The Judge - Ethische Rätsel
Matchingham Games
kostenlos
5
Project Makeover
Magic Tavern, Inc.
kostenlos
6
Count Masters: Lauf-Spiele 3D
Tap2Play LLC
kostenlos
7
Subway Surfers
Sybo Games ApS
kostenlos
8
Clash Royale
Supercell
kostenlos
9
Castle Raid!
Voodoo
kostenlos
10
Geometry Dash Lite
RobTop Games AB
kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
2
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
3,99
3
Monopoly
Marmalade Game Studio
3,99
4
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
5
Mein Kind Lebensborn
Sarepta Studio AS
2,99
6
Northgard
Playdigious
5,99
7
Geometry Dash
RobTop Games AB
1,99
8
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
4,99
9
Farming Simulator 20
GIANTS Software GmbH
5,99
10
Poly Bridge 2
Dry Cactus
4,99
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
MARVEL Future Revolution
Netmarble Corporation
kostenlos
2
ROBLOX
Roblox Corporation
kostenlos
4
Project Makeover
Magic Tavern, Inc.
kostenlos
5
Bus Simulator: Ultimate
Zuuks Games
kostenlos
6
Hay Day
Supercell
kostenlos
7
Count Masters: Lauf-Spiele 3D
Tap2Play LLC
kostenlos
8
Angry Birds 2
Rovio Entertainment
kostenlos
9
Geometry Dash Lite
RobTop Games AB
kostenlos
10
Brain Riddle - Tricky Puzzles
Doan Thanh
kostenlos