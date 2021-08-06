Top Ten
DVD-Charts
Platz
Vorwoche
Titel
Studio
1
1
Raya und der letzte Drache
Walt Disney
2
neu
Ostwind 1-4
Constantin Film
3
2
Harry Potter: The Complete Collection
Warner Bros
4
8
Grey's Anatomy: Die jungen Ärzte - Die sechzehnte Staffel
Walt Disney
5
neu
25 km/h
Sony Pictures Home Entertainment
6
neu
The Good Doctor - Die dritte Season
Sony Pictures Home Entertainment
7
6
After Truth
Constantin Film
8
3
The 100 - Die komplette siebte Staffel
Warner Bros
9
5
Jim Knopf und die Wilde 13
Warner Bros
10
7
S.W.A.T. - Die komplette dritte Season
Sony Pictures Home Entertainment
Quelle: Amazon
Stand: 06. 08.