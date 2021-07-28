weather wolkig
Halle (Saale), Deutschland

Billboard-Charts

USA Top 10 (Alben)

Von dpa

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

PlatzVorwocheTitelAct
1.( - )FaithPop Smoke
2.( - )Sob RockJohn Mayer
3.( 1.)SourOlivia Rodrigo
4.( 2.)Planet HerDoja Cat
5.( 3.)Dangerous: The Double AlbumMorgan Wallen
6.( 4.)The Voice Of The HeroesLil Baby & Lil Durk
7.( 5.)Hall of FamePolo G
8.( 6.)Future NostalgiaDua Lipa
9.( - )Shoot For The Stars Aim For The MoonPop Smoke
10.( 8.)Inside (The Songs)Bo Burnham

