Billboard-Charts
USA Top 10 (Alben)
Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Act
|1.
|( - )
|Faith
|Pop Smoke
|2.
|( - )
|Sob Rock
|John Mayer
|3.
|( 1.)
|Sour
|Olivia Rodrigo
|4.
|( 2.)
|Planet Her
|Doja Cat
|5.
|( 3.)
|Dangerous: The Double Album
|Morgan Wallen
|6.
|( 4.)
|The Voice Of The Heroes
|Lil Baby & Lil Durk
|7.
|( 5.)
|Hall of Fame
|Polo G
|8.
|( 6.)
|Future Nostalgia
|Dua Lipa
|9.
|( - )
|Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon
|Pop Smoke
|10.
|( 8.)
|Inside (The Songs)
|Bo Burnham
Platz
Vorwoche
Titel
Act
1.
( - )
Faith
Pop Smoke
2.
( - )
Sob Rock
John Mayer
3.
( 1.)
Sour
Olivia Rodrigo
4.
( 2.)
Planet Her
Doja Cat
5.
( 3.)
Dangerous: The Double Album
Morgan Wallen
6.
( 4.)
The Voice Of The Heroes
Lil Baby & Lil Durk
7.
( 5.)
Hall of Fame
Polo G
8.
( 6.)
Future Nostalgia
Dua Lipa
9.
( - )
Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon
Pop Smoke
10.
( 8.)
Inside (The Songs)
Bo Burnham