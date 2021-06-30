weather regenschauer
Halle (Saale), Deutschland

Billboard-Charts

USA Top 10 (Alben)

Von dpa

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

PlatzVorwocheTitelAct
1. 3.SourOlivia Rodrigo
2. 1.Hall of FamePolo G
3. 4.The Voice Of The HeroesLil Baby & Lil Durk
4. 2.Culture IIIMigos
5. 5.Dangerous: The Double AlbumMorgan Wallen
6. - Back Of My MindH.E.R.
7. - Future NostalgiaDua Lipa
8. 9.A Gangsta's PainMoneybagg Yo
9. 7.Inside (The Songs)Bo Burnham
10. (10.)The Off-SeasonJ. Cole

